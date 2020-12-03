UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Devon Daniels scored 18 points, Cam Hayes and Jericole Hellems each had 17 points and North Carolina State beat UMass Lowell 90-59 on Thursday night.
All three players were in double figures by halftime as N.C. State led 43-19. Hellems scored 13 points, and Hayes and Daniels each had 10. UMass Lowell was just 8-of-24 shooting (33.3%) in the half.
"We ran into a very athletic and hot-shooting NC State team, who controlled the game right from the start," said UMass Lowell head coach Pat Duquette. "In saying that, our defensive energy was not what it needs to be and we made too many uncharacteristic mistakes against an ACC team to expect to compete. Hopefully, we learned from today and will use it to get better and prepare ourselves for league play."
Daniels scored five points during a 12-0 run in the first half for a 22-point lead. He scored the first four points of the second half as N.C. State cruised — leading by as many as 34.
Hayes, a freshman, had been a solid replacement at point guard for Markell Johnson, who left N.C. State ranked third in career assists. Hayes entered with 10 assists and one turnover in his first two games, and had six assists with one turnover against UMass Lowell.
N.C. State (3-0), which entered outscoring its opponents 64-17 in points off turnovers, scored 20 points off 19 turnovers by UMass Lowell.
Darion Jordan-Thomas scored 12 points for UMass Lowell (1-3). Salif Boudie and Obadiah Noel, who reached double figures in scoring for the 30th straight game, each had 10 points. The River Hawks were seeking their second victory against an ACC opponent — with the last coming against Boston College in 2015.
Pittsfield's Bryce Daley was 3 for 4 from the foul line in the game. He came off the bench and played 25 minutes.
N.C. State is scheduled to play UConn on Saturday. UMass Lowell will play at hone Saturday against Bryant.