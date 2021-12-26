Short-handed and on the verge of a crushing fourth-quarter collapse, the Brooklyn Nets went right at Lakers star LeBron James.
“Until this is over, until we can get our full roster, I think the motto is, ‘find ways to win,’ and we’ve been doing that,” Nets guard James Harden said.
This time, that meant right over James’ head.
Nic Claxton threw down a tiebreaking alley-oop over James with 40.7 seconds left, and Harden and the Nets returned from a week-long COVID-19 hiatus to beat Los Angeles 122-115 Saturday night.
Harden had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The last helper was a lob that Claxton caught with two hands while soaring over James, who had just helped Los Angeles erase a 20-point deficit. Claxton posterized the 17-time All-Star, then made a free throw for a three-point play and a 118-115 lead.
It had been more than two weeks since Harden last played, missing time because of a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols before the Nets had their past three games postponed because they didn’t have enough players.
After “doing a lot of nothing,” as Harden described it. “A lot of video games and binge-watching.”
This one was worth seeing.
Patty Mills added 34 points for the Nets, who were still without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, among others. Bruce Brown had 16 points and DeAndre’ Bembry had 15.
“Obviously missing a lot of our guys, some guys had to step up and they did that tonight,” Harden said.
James matched a season high with 39 points to pass Kobe Bryant for most career points on Christmas Day, but it was not enough to stop the Lakers’ losing streak from reaching five. Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds for his second career holiday triple-double, and Malik Monk chipped in 20 points.
James passed Bryant with the first of two free throws with 3:52 left in the first half of his 16th game on Christmas, tying Bryant’s record for most appearances. James has 422 points on the holiday to Bryant’s 395.
“I don’t really care about the way I play if it comes in a loss,” James said.
Harden figured he would be able to get some rest when the Nets took a 102-82 lead into the fourth quarter, only for the Lakers to come roaring back and tie it on Monk’s layup off a pass by James with 45 seconds remaining.
Then Harden went back to Claxton on the alley-oop. Westbrook missed a dunk at the other end, and Harden knocked down four free throws to see out the win.
“It wasn’t supposed to go like that, you know?,” Harden said. “It’s supposed to be not a 39-minute game (for me), but at the end of the day, you know, I just wanted to win and that’s all that matters.”
The Lakers are limping toward the new year with a 16-18 record.
Walker’s triple-double leads Knicks over Hawks, 101-87
Kemba Walker couldn’t have envisioned this Christmas.
Less than two weeks ago, his coach wouldn’t even call his name.
On Saturday, his hometown fans were chanting it.
Walker became the seventh NBA player with a triple-double on Christmas, and the New York Knicks beat the depleted Atlanta Hawks 101-87 for their first win on the holiday in a decade.
“It was amazing,” Walker said. “Those are moments that you dream about. It’s kind of hard to put it into words, to be honest.”
Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks in a matchup of teams that met in the first round of last season’s playoffs. But the Hawks were missing Trae Young among nine players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, so it wasn’t much of a rematch of Atlanta’s five-game victory.
Walker finished with 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot guard raced around the floor trying desperately for his 10th rebound for much of the second half, finally getting it in the fourth quarter when Mitchell Robinson’s block came to him.
It was the first triple-double on Christmas since Golden State’s Draymond Green in 2017, continuing Walker’s strong stretch since going from a nine-game stint out of the rotation to back in the starting lineup when the Knicks were short-handed.
He said he couldn’t have foreseen things turning so quickly.
“This is not how we pictured it,” he said. “I ain’t complaining, either.”
Fans in the sold-out crowd chanted “Kemba Walker! Kemba Walker!” for the New York native, who scored 44 points in a loss to Washington on Thursday.
“As a teammate, as a brother, I’m happy for him that he’s able to come out and be who he is,” Randle said. “I’m sure when he signed to come here this is kind of what he envisioned, playing the type of basketball that he’s playing right now.”
Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points for the Knicks, who snapped a six-game Christmas skid. They are 23-31 in their league-high 54 appearances, but hadn’t won one since 2011.
John Collins and Delon Wright each scored 20 points for the Hawks, who were playing on Christmas for the first time since 1989. They had their six-game road winning streak snapped.
Mitchell, Jazz rally past short-handed Mavs 120-116
Donovan Mitchell dribbled out the clock in the backcourt, dodging Dallas’ last-ditch efforts to foul before letting out a triumphant yell and throwing the ball high in the air.
Mitchell celebrated Christmas Day with 33 points and the Utah Jazz beat the COVID-19-depleted Mavericks 120-116 on Saturday night.
“I grew up watching these games and wanting to be in this position. To play on Christmas is special … it’s an honor and a blessing,” said Mitchell, who overcame a back strain sustained in the first quarter.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points and Mike Conley had 22 to lift the Jazz (23-9) to their 13th win in their last 15 games.
It wasn’t the Christmas night matchup the NBA hoped for with Luka Doncic among the Mavs stuck in the league’s health and safety protocols. Still, it was competitive to the end despite several new signees getting significant minutes for Dallas.
“Even with guys out, it’s what you ask for. It’s extra emotion, extra drive, just one step below the playoffs. Everybody’s excited and locked in,” Mitchell said.
Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock, Trey Burke, JaQuori McLaughlin and Josh Green were also sidelined in the health and safety protocols for the Mavericks. In addition, Willie Cauley-Stein was out for personal reasons and Dorian Finney-Smith missed the game with a non-COVID illness.
The Jazz still have not lost a player to the coronavirus, and the depth and experience showed as Utah took over in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t play our best and got behind by 16 points, but this time we didn’t let it slip away. We’re getting better and maybe learning some lessons,” said Rudy Gobert, who had eight of his 10 points in the final period.
Jalen Brunson scored 27 points and Porzingis returned after two games out with a sore toe to tally 27 points for Dallas. Frank Ntilikina had a season-best 17 points, marking the first time he’s scored in double figures in back-to-back games this season.
“No matter who’s on our side or who’s on that side ... you got to be aggressive. You got to be locked in. You got to have that mindset of playing, whatever the defense,” Brunson said.
Guarded by Royce O’Neale — who is nine inches shorter — Porzingis scored six straight points to give Dallas an 84-75 lead with 4:45 left in the third quarter.
Dallas led 94-92 in the fourth quarter before the Jazz went on a 10-0 run punctuated by Jordan Clarkson’s one-handed alley-oop to Gobert that made it 102-94 for Utah. The Jazz never trailed the rest of the way.
Mavericks (15-17) have lost four of five but started strong. Porzingis powered Dallas to a 26-11 lead with a jumper, a dunk and five throws while the Jazz went 5 for 17 and had five turnovers.
Curry, Warriors beat Suns 116-107 to regain top spot in NBA
The Golden State Warriors kept it close despite being short-handed, setting the stage for a player to take over down the stretch.
One did — and it wasn’t Stephen Curry. Otto Porter Jr. took late-game honors.
Curry had 33 points, Porter scored seven of his 19 during a key late stretch and the Warriors regained to top spot in the NBA from Phoenix, beating the Suns 116-107 on Saturday.
“I drew up every play, I completely organized every aspect of it,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said sarcastically. “Otto was great. He’s just added so much to our team with his shooting from that position and his rebounding and defense.”
Golden State arrived in the desert short-handed, missing three of its top four scorers to health and safety protocols: Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole.
Curry carried most of the load, overcoming a mediocre shooting night to crack 20 points for the first time in nine Christmas games. He finished 10 for 27, including 5 for 16 from 3 to help the Warriors end Phoenix’s 15-game home winning streak.
Porter hit a step-back 3 and a pair of jumpers in a span of 1:02.
“Coach drew up a couple plays that freed me open,” Porter said. “Did a good job of finding me, was able to find a rhythm.”
The Suns had their chances, keeping it close until the closing minutes in a raucous home atmosphere. They couldn’t close it out, failing to score over the final 3:01 to lose for the third time in 28 games.
Chris Paul had 21 points and eight assists to take up some of the slack from leading scorer Devin Booker, who was held to 13 points on 5-of-19 shooting. Deandre Ayton added 18 points and Mikal Bridges 17.
“They created those breaks. They played harder than us,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “It’s rare when I say that about our team. They outworked us more consistently for 50-50 balls, timely offensive rebounds, diving out of bounds to save balls.”
The two teams with the NBA’s best records played in just the third Christmas game in which both teams had a winning percentage of at least .800.