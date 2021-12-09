WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week, to the lowest level in 52 years, more evidence that the U.S. job market is recovering from last year’s coronavirus recession.
Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000, to 184,000, the lowest since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell below 219,000, the lowest since the pandemic hit the United States hard in March 2020.
Seasonal volatility likely contributed to the decline as the Labor Department adjusted the numbers to reflect job market fluctuations around the holidays, said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. Before seasonal adjustments, claims rose by nearly 64,000, to almost 281,000.
Still, Stanley said in a research note that “the underlying trend remains downward and should be lower than it was prior to the pandemic. ... The unfilled demand for workers is much larger than it was then, and layoffs appear to be noticeably lower.’’
Overall, just under 2 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment benefits the week that ended Nov. 27.
Weekly claims, which are a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year, since topping 900,000 one week in early January. They now are below the 220,000-a-week level typical before the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy; COVID-19 forced consumers to stay home as a health precaution, and businesses to close or reduce hours and to lay off staff. In March and April last year, employers shed a staggering 22.4 million jobs.
The Labor Department reported last week that employers added a disappointing 210,000 jobs last month. But, the report also showed that the unemployment rate dropped to a pandemic low of 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent in October.