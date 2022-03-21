The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will be conducting its quarterly bee colony loss in the northeastern region of the United States through April.
This survey collects information about colony inventory and loss from more than 400 producers with honeybee colonies in the northeastern United States.
NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Results of these quarterly surveys are published annually in the Honey Bee Colonies report, which will be available on Aug. 1 .Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.