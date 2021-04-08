ASSOCIATED PRESS FILEA lone patient enters a COVID-19 vaccination clinic during the coronavirus pandemic at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 7. While the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball are moving to relax virus protocols when a vast majority of a team’s players, coaches and staff are vaccinated, the NHL finds itself in an uncomfortable position. With seven teams based in Canada, which has had a much slower vaccine rollout than the U.S., hockey is dealing with an outbreak in Vancouver and uneasiness north of the border.