Who is eligible?

Everyone in Phase One and the first two subsets of Phase Two are eligible. That includes: health care workers, both COVID-facing and otherwise; home health workers; first responders; staff and residents of congregate care facilities; incarcerated people and prison and jail staff; seniors 65 and older; people with two or more comorbidities; and residents and staff in low-income senior housing.

Find a more detailed eligibility list here. Vaccines are for anyone who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts. They are provided free for everyone, regardless of insurance status, and will not impact your immigration status.

How will I know when new appointments are posted?

The state recently released a streamlined tool to find available appointments at vaxfinder.mass.gov. New appointment announcements for the county can be found at getvaccinatedberkshires.org. Clinics often are updated Thursdays, when local officials get their weekly allocations from the state.

What counts as a qualifying comorbidity?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a list of conditions proven to put individuals at higher risk for severe disease and death. The state uses a modified version of that list.

The conditions that qualify in Massachusetts are: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant (but not from other conditions); obesity and severe obesity (BMI of 30 or higher); pregnancy; sickle cell disease; smoking (both present and former cigarette smokers); Type 2 diabetes mellitus; asthma (moderate to severe).

You can calculate your BMI here.

Will I need to show proof that I am eligible?

If you are eligible because of your age, your ID will serve as proof. If you are eligible because you have two or more comorbidities, you should fill out the state’s self-attestation form. You can print this form out or bring a digital copy. Recipients also will be allowed to fill the form out on-site.

Does that mean people can cheat the system?

In theory, yes.

Local vaccine coordinators have asked people to respect the severe risks facing people who currently qualify and to wait their turn.

Self-attestation systems allow the state to balance rollout priorities with the demand for efficiency, according to Carmel Shachar, executive director of the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School.

“If we built a system that tried to maximize getting things correct, it would really slow down the process,” Shachar said. “I think what the state is trying to do is to say, ‘We don't want a complete free-for-all … we have reasons why we've flagged these groups and we do want them to get priority. But, we also understand that we don't have the capacity to verify everybody's claims in a reasonable amount of time.’”

Shachar said the penalty of perjury clause on the attestation form also gives the state recourse for people who lie.

How long will it take us to get through the current part of Phase Two?

Across the commonwealth, about 1 million people become eligible Thursday, and the state has estimated that it could take more than a month for everyone who needs an appointment to sign up. Timing depends on supplies from the federal government.

Locally, there are an estimated 16,000 people ages 65 to 74, not including second-home owners and temporary residents. Vaccine coordinators do not have an estimate of the number of people with two or more comorbidities, or how long it will take to finish the stage.

Does the “buddy system” still apply?

The "buddy system" allows one caregiver to get vaccinated along with a person 75 or older, if they transport that person to certain public clinics. The policy remains in effect, but only for that age group, according to the state.

What if I can’t get to a site?

If you are a Berkshire County resident with a disability, you can reach out to AdLib, a Pittsfield-based nonprofit that is offering no-cost transportation to vaccination sites in collaboration with County Rainbow Taxi. Call 413-281-7328, and the company will give your name to County Rainbow Taxi. This is only for residents with disabilities.

Other residents with transportation or registration issues can call Berkshire Mutual Aid at 413-591-0611 or email them at HelpingBerkshiresVaccinate@gmail.com.

What should I bring to and expect from my appointment?

Bring identification and your self-attestation form. Wear a short-sleeve shirt or loose-fitting sleeves. Expect any lines to move quickly, as they have at previous clinics. Local coordinators have asked recipients not to arrive more than 10 minutes early, especially those with morning appointments, to avoid creating lines.

There will be wheelchairs available, chairs to wait in and greeters helping you navigate through the process. You will be asked to wait 15 minutes after the shot, or 30 minutes for people with a history of severe anaphylaxis, at socially-distanced stations.

Where are the clinics?

The county’s public clinics are:

St. Elizabeth’s Church, 70 Marshall Street, North Adams

Berkshire Community College Field House, West Street, Pittsfield

W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School, Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington

Local pharmacies also offer vaccinations and can be found at mass.gov/covidvaccinemap, along with clinics available outside of Berkshire County.

Why is there no "mass vaccination site" in the Berkshires?

"Mass vaccination" is a designation given to large-scale clinics operated by the state. The Berkshires have large-scale, general sites that are run by local coordinators and open to anyone in the state, so they function similarly. Local coordinators say capacity to deliver doses is not an issue at the moment. The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative currently has the capacity to give upwards of 2,000 vaccines each day across its three sites – even as many as 3,000 – if supplies became available.