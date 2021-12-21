Victim in Sandisfield crash identified as Connecticut man

SANDISFIELD — The man killed in Monday's head-on collision on Route 8 was a 32-year-old resident of Cheshire, Conn., according to a state police news release.
The victim, whose name was not released, was driving near the 7.3 mile marker about 3 p.m. when his 2018 Nissan van struck a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup, police said.
The pickup was driven by a 49-year-old man from Hinsdale, whose identity also has not been released. He suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center in New York.
Route 8 was shut down for around five hours, and traffic was diverted while first responders cleaned up the scene, the release stated.
State police are investigating the circumstances of the crash with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.