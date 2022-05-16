Awa Touray

School: BART
Awards: 2022 Ultimate Frisbee highest catch percentage; 2021 High Honors (98 percent in all classes or higher).
Extracurriculars: Bowling Club (Go Bergins!!!); Founded "Stay away from Lizzos" foundation for the youth
Future plans: Aspiring Rapper, mentoring youth.
Favorite quote: "We made it."
Message from family: Congrats, you know how much this means for the whole family, you always have made us so proud can't wait to see how you blossom.
Parents' names: Janet Touray and Robert Touray