GRADUATION 2022

Awa Touray

School: BART

Awards: 2022 Ultimate Frisbee highest catch percentage; 2021 High Honors (98 percent in all classes or higher).

Extracurriculars: Bowling Club (Go Bergins!!!); Founded "Stay away from Lizzos" foundation for the youth

Future plans: Aspiring Rapper, mentoring youth.

Favorite quote: "We made it."

Message from family: Congrats, you know how much this means for the whole family, you always have made us so proud can't wait to see how you blossom.

Parents' names: Janet Touray and Robert Touray