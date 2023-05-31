<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Corey Lynch

Corey Lynch
PROVIDED BY DENISE LYNCH

School: BART

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Soccer, Ultimate Frisbee

Future plans: Attending University of Hartford in the fall to pursue a major in aerospace engineering

Message from family: Corey we are all so very proud of you in all your accomplishments. You have a very bright future ahead and we will always stand behind you and be here when you need us!! You can do anything you put your mind to never give up kid!! We love you very much and congratulations on your graduation!! Love, Dad, Mom, Darrel and Brianna XOXOXO

Parents' names: Darin and Denise