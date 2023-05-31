Corey Lynch

School: BART
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Soccer, Ultimate Frisbee
Future plans: Attending University of Hartford in the fall to pursue a major in aerospace engineering
Message from family: Corey we are all so very proud of you in all your accomplishments. You have a very bright future ahead and we will always stand behind you and be here when you need us!! You can do anything you put your mind to never give up kid!! We love you very much and congratulations on your graduation!! Love, Dad, Mom, Darrel and Brianna XOXOXO
Parents' names: Darin and Denise