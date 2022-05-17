<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
GRADUATION 2022

Elliot Krantz

PROVIDED PHOTO

School: BART

Awards: Girl Scouts awards, Foreign language award, Perfect Attendance Award, B.E.S.T. Robotics Design contest, PhysicsBowl, Musical performance award, Employee of the Month

Extracurriculars: Clash Royale Club Leader, Queer-Straight Alliances, Feminist Activist, PickPocketingAssociation, Cheerleading, Ultimate Frisbee, Basketball, Mu Alpha Theta: Math Honor Society, Robotics Club

Future plans: Elliot plans to continue working with current issues such as global warming, women's rights, racial injustice and, in his free time, stream Clash Royale while attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology to pursue his career interest in robotics.

Favorite quote: "You know where any frat parties are?"

Message from family: We love you Ellie Bellie and wish you nothing but the best, you have been a bright, intelligent, caring, man since the day you came out. We could not have asked for a better son who fights for his rights. As our first queer son he has made us so proud and he is a great representative of the community. We love you dearly. — Dad & Mama

Parents' names: Matt and Ivanka Krantz.