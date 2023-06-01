Layla Pedroza

School: BART
Future plans: Layla is going to attend BCC for two years to get her associate's degree. After that she will head to UMass Amherest to start in her career pathway of Behavioral Neuroscience.
Favorite quote: "Dear self, I'm gonna make you proud"
Message from family: Today we are proud of you. You are all grown up. Now you are a graduate. Congratulations! On this day I want to say: Spread your wings and live your life to the fullest. We love you. Mom, Dad, Justin, Jered, Mikey, Ava, Grammy and Papa
Parents' names: Jessica and mark Devylder