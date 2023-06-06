Malakhi Matthews

School: BART
Awards: Dennis Rodman Award, Broken Glasses Award, and Most Enthusiastic Made Me Proud To Be Apart Of This Team Award, 3rd place Latin Dance Award
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Cross Country Running, Soccer, and Ultimate Frisbee
Future plans: College bound this fall. Enjoying the summer whilst working.
Favorite quote: Tim Notke: "Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn't work hard."
Message from family: We love you so much! Can't wait to see the great things you'll achieve in life. "Shoot for the moon because even if you miss you're still amongst the stars," — Beanie Sigel
Parents' names: Michael and Patricia Brown