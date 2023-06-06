<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Malakhi Matthews

PROVIDED BY PATRICIA BROWN

School: BART

Awards: Dennis Rodman Award, Broken Glasses Award, and Most Enthusiastic Made Me Proud To Be Apart Of This Team Award, 3rd place Latin Dance Award

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Cross Country Running, Soccer, and Ultimate Frisbee

Future plans: College bound this fall. Enjoying the summer whilst working.

Favorite quote: Tim Notke: "Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn't work hard."

Message from family: We love you so much! Can't wait to see the great things you'll achieve in life. "Shoot for the moon because even if you miss you're still amongst the stars," — Beanie Sigel

Parents' names: Michael and Patricia Brown