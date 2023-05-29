<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search below to find your graduate

Schuyler Durand

Schuyler Durand
PROVIDED BY SHANNON FARLEY

School: BART

Awards: The Dalton Lampro Award for the relentless pursuit of the arts; The Elmira College Key Award; The Hampshire College Novatatis Award

Extracurriculars: QSA, Live Out Loud, Stage manager for "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Something's Afoot," and "Anything Goes"

Future plans: Hampshire College

Favorite quote: "Never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat," F. Scott Fitzgerald

Message from family: We are so, so proud of you, kid. Mom, Dad, and Q

Parents' names: Shannon Farley, Jay Durand