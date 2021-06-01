School: Drury High School
Extra Curriculars: Softball and cheerleading.
Future plans: Will be attending Merrimack College for health sciences and then go on to get a master's degree in Physician Assistant.
Favorite quote: "What's for dinner?"
Message from Family: Emma, Dad and I are so very proud of all you have accomplished, especially this past year. You are going to experience so much these next six years and we are very excited for you. We love you - Dad, Dawn and Michael.
Parents' names: Brian Barnes.