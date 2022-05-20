<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Madilynn Brothers

School: Drury High School

Awards: Principal's Award (9-10), Nu Sigma and Pro Merito Honor Societies, RIT Award for Innovation and Creativity

Extracurriculars: Student Council, Student Ambassador, Jazz Band, Softball, Band Front, Drury Theater Company, Senior Class Secretary

Future plans: Madi will attend the L.E.A.D. Academy at MCLA this summer, and also attend MCLA in the fall, potentially majoring in Political Science.

Favorite quote: "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."  — Aesop

Parents' names: Michael and Angela Brothers