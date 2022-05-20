Madilynn Brothers

School: Drury High School
Awards: Principal's Award (9-10), Nu Sigma and Pro Merito Honor Societies, RIT Award for Innovation and Creativity
Extracurriculars: Student Council, Student Ambassador, Jazz Band, Softball, Band Front, Drury Theater Company, Senior Class Secretary
Future plans: Madi will attend the L.E.A.D. Academy at MCLA this summer, and also attend MCLA in the fall, potentially majoring in Political Science.
Favorite quote: "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted." — Aesop
Parents' names: Michael and Angela Brothers