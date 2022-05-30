Ashlee Davis

School: Hoosac Valley
Awards: National Honors Society, Mental Health Awareness Group, High Honors every semester throughout high school, Granted Presidential Scholarship from URI
Extra Curriculars: Nationally Certified EMT working for Adams Ambulance, hiking, going to gym, competing in first Tough Mudder Race on June 5th at Stratton Mountain in Vermont
Future plans: Attending University of Rhode Island to study neuroscience to become a Neurosurgeon.
Message from family: "So proud of what you have accomplished so far in your life and what the future holds for you. Your 'can do' attitude will bring you great experiences and beautiful memories."
Parents' names: Jennifer & Jason Davis