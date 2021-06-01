School: Hoosac Valley
Awards: National Honor Society, High honors, Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglas book award.
Extra Curriculars: Varsity basketball, Varsity soccer, Varsity softball, Athletic leadership, student council treasurer, Honor society, link leadership mentor, youth soccer coach.
Future plans: Attend Albertus Magnus college studying sports management and playing basketball.
Favorite quote: "The only impossible journey is the one you never begin." - Tony Robbins
Message from Family: We are so proud of all you have accomplished and look forward to all the great things to come!! Congratulations, Sharaya.
Parents' names: Ray and Traci Keele.