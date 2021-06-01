Grads Keele

School: Hoosac Valley

Awards: National Honor Society, High honors, Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglas book award.

Extra Curriculars: Varsity basketball, Varsity soccer, Varsity softball, Athletic leadership, student council treasurer, Honor society, link leadership mentor, youth soccer coach.

Future plans: Attend Albertus Magnus college studying sports management and playing basketball.

Favorite quote: "The only impossible journey is the one you never begin." - Tony Robbins

Message from Family: We are so proud of all you have accomplished and look forward to all the great things to come!! Congratulations, Sharaya.

Parents' names: Ray and Traci Keele.