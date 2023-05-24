Isabella Lovato

School: Lee High School
Awards: Certificate of Excellence in College Spanish, Honors Chemistry, Honors Biology, Honors Physics and Honors Geometry; Recipient of the George Eastman Young Leaders Award and the Cornell University Book Award; Second Place Prize in the Institute of Electrical Engineers Scientific Writing Contest; CIAO Of The Berkshires Soccer Scholarship recipient
Extracurriculars: Member of LMHS National Honor Society, Social Justice Club, Steering Committee, House Representative and Student Government. Member of the Berkshire District Attorney's Youth Advisory Board and STRIVE Conference Facilitator. Member and captain of LMHS Soccer, Basketball and Lacrosse teams. Volunteer at numerous community activities throughout Berkshire County.
Future plans: Sacred Heart University to study Biological Science
Message from family: Congratulations Bella! We are so proud of you for all you have accomplished and can’t wait to see what your future holds! We love you and wish you nothing but the best!
Parents' names: Jeannine Salvatore and Ron Lovato