Jack Thomas Clarke

School: Lee High School
Awards: Senior Award in Carpentry, Comalli Electric Scholarship in Memory of James Mougin and George Comalli, Class of 1977 In Memory of Our Deceased Class Members Scholarship, Friends of Veterans Scholarship, Kelly Lyn Coty Scholarship Fund, Peter D. Fraser, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Evan Colbert Memorial Scholarship, Boys Basketball Booster Scholarship, Lenox Fire Company Oscar Hutchinson Memorial Scholarship, Tyler Pressley Memorial Scholarship, Soules/Astore Scholarship
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Boys Varsity Basketball (co-captain), Varsity Football, Lenox Dale Volunteer Fire Fighter, intern with Fox Modular Homes
Future plans: Attending Southern Maine Community College in South Portland, Maine for Construction Technology degree. Plans to further career in carpentry and continue serve with the fire department, in addition to completing EMT training.
Favorite quote: "To laugh often and love much; to win the respect of intelligent persons and the affection of children; to earn approbation of honest citizens and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to give of one's self; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, a redeemed social connection; to have played and laughed with enthusiasm and exaltation; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived... this is to have succeeded." — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Message from family: Dear Jack, Congratulations on your successful and memorable completion of a major chapter of your story. You've been one of the greatest joys in our lives; helping you in the early years and now watching you grow into the young man you have become. Our love and hopes for you are as boundless as the possibilities and opportunities of the future. Remember that “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.” So, our wish is that you will continue to explore, enjoy, learn, and adapt as you live out these next chapters of your adventure; with all of its challenges and possibilities, ups and downs, wins and losses. Continue being you throughout the many changes to come and your journey will be fulfilling in so many ways.
Parents' names: Megan Clarke (mom), Barbara and Neil Clarke (grandparents "Poppa and Mia") and Kate Clarke (aunt).