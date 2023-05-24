Makenzie Chaffee

School: Lee High School
Extracurriculars: Skiing, Lacrosse, Softball, Soccer
Future plans: Makenzie will be attending Western Governors University online to pursue a degree in Bachelor of Arts, Educational Studies in Special Education and Elementary Education.
Favorite quote: "Life has no limitations except the ones you make"
Message from family: Congratulations Makenzie! We are so very PROUD OF YOU! If we could give you the ability to see yourself through our eyes, only then you would realize how special you are to us. Never forget that life is tough but so are you. Everything you need is already inside you. You are braver than you believe, smarter than you think and stronger than you know. The best is yet to come, we truly believe that and can't wait to see what great things are in store for you. — Love, Mom, Dad, and Abrianna
Parents' names: Chris and Candy Chaffee