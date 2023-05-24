<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Matthew O'Brien

PROVIDED BY TANYA O'BRIEN

School: Lee High School

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Lacrosse, Tennis, Kart Racing

Future plans: Will attend Southern Maine Community College to pursue an associate's degree in architectural engineering and design.

Favorite quote: "If you are not first, you are last."

Message from family: Matty O- we are so proud of you and cannot wait to see your accomplishments in this next chapter. As you make your way into this world, never lose sight of the things that matter the most. With love and pride always, Mom and Dad

Parents' names: Rich and Tanya O'Brien