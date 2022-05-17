School: McCann Technical
Awards: Top 5 B.E.S.T Robotics Design, 3rd Fastest One Mile Run Time,
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Sports hunting, Archery,
Future plans: Matt plans to take a few years to himself and live with his girlfriend, Katrina to find out what he would like to do with his life after high school. Matt has a strong interest in video games and will most likely pursue a career on the live streaming platform, Twitch.tv.
Favorite quote: "Hey, You Lost The Game."
Message from family: We love you Matt glad you're going out to the real world and expanding your options.
Parents' names: Alexa Lake (Mother), Chris Lake (Father)