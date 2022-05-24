<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search below to find your graduate

GRADUATION 2022

Tyler Pettit

Tyler Pettit
PHOTO PROVIDED

School: McCann Technical

Awards: Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Award for Academic Excellence, Harvard Book Award, Western New England University Book Award; Member of National Honor Society and SkillsUSA. Class Valedictorian.

Extracurriculars: Captain Drury Hockey, Captain McCann Lacrosse. Works at Williams College — Networking Department.

Future plans: Western New England University with a major in pharmacy

Message from family: So very proud of all of your accomplishments and the young man you are! Can't wait to see what the future holds for you!

Parents' names: Lynn and Patrick Pettit.