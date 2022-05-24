Tyler Pettit

School: McCann Technical
Awards: Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Award for Academic Excellence, Harvard Book Award, Western New England University Book Award; Member of National Honor Society and SkillsUSA. Class Valedictorian.
Extracurriculars: Captain Drury Hockey, Captain McCann Lacrosse. Works at Williams College — Networking Department.
Future plans: Western New England University with a major in pharmacy
Message from family: So very proud of all of your accomplishments and the young man you are! Can't wait to see what the future holds for you!
Parents' names: Lynn and Patrick Pettit.