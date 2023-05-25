Maggy Sarnacki

School: Mount Everett
Awards: Sheffield Kiwanis scholarship, Great Barrington Rotary Scholarship, Town of Otis scholarship
Extracurriculars: Varsity soccer and basketball (Captain), Varsity Lacrosse, Model United Nations, National Honor Society, Social Justice League
Future plans: Maggy plans to attend Salem State College, where she will major in Sports & Movement Science. She will be in the Commonwealth Honors program. Maggy will play soccer and basketball for the Lady Vikings.
Favorite quote: “The future’s unwritten, the path is a corridor.” — Phoebe Bridgers
Message from family: Maggy, we are very proud of you and we love you so much! Love Mom, Dad, Lizzy & Roo
Parents' names: David and Roberta Sarnacki