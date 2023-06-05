<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Emma Newberry

School: Mount Greylock

Extracurriculars: Varsity Soccer, Varsity Basketball - Captain, Varsity Softball - Captain, YES Club, Yearbook

Future plans: Going to RPI in the fall to Major in Biology. Committed to play Softball

Favorite quote: "Let's go to Target"

Message from family: Emma your future is bright, continue to reach for the stars and live your best life! We are so excited to see what the future brings and we are so proud of you! You will do amazing things! We love you!!! Congratulations!!! Go RPI!!!

Parents' names: Carol & Dale