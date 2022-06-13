<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Felicia LaRoche

PROVIDED PHOTO

School: Mount Greylock

Extracurriculars: Fall Festival of Shakespeare and Spring Drama

Future plans: I am headed to Rhode Island College where I will major in communication with a concentration of speech and hearing sciences. I will continue to learn American Sign Language in hopes to become a teacher at deaf school

Favorite quote: “Self-love, My Liege, is not so vile a sin, as self-neglecting.” — William Shakespeare

Message from family: First-born baby girl, light and joy of our lives. Awesome big sis. Fun-loving cousin. Cherished granddaughter and niece. Dog mom, snake charmer, talented artist and thespian. Great listener, empath and true-blue friend. Best hugger ever.

“Who are you not to shine? Who are you not to glow? Who are you not to be your own best self? You can be who you are. You can change as you grow. But be you, don’t be anybody else.“

Parents' names: Benjamin and Marya LaRoche