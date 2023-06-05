<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search below to find your graduate

Alicia Houle

Alicia Houle
PROVIDED BY MISSY HOULE

School: Pittsfield High School

Awards: She was the first female to receive a scholarship for hard work on and off the field for football in almost 20 years, along with a scholarship from the Berkshire County football hall of fame

Extracurriculars: Football and Lacrosse

Future plans: Attending Springfield college in the fall for there science programs and to play lacrosse

Favorite quote: We can make a change here and now not tomorrow today we only have control of here and NOW!!

Message from family: She made her mark on football and lacrosse, she thrived in a sport that's almost impossible to thrive in, not only did she thrive she left her mark on football at PHS!!

Parents' names: Missy and David