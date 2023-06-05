Alicia Houle

School: Pittsfield High School
Awards: She was the first female to receive a scholarship for hard work on and off the field for football in almost 20 years, along with a scholarship from the Berkshire County football hall of fame
Extracurriculars: Football and Lacrosse
Future plans: Attending Springfield college in the fall for there science programs and to play lacrosse
Favorite quote: We can make a change here and now not tomorrow today we only have control of here and NOW!!
Message from family: She made her mark on football and lacrosse, she thrived in a sport that's almost impossible to thrive in, not only did she thrive she left her mark on football at PHS!!
Parents' names: Missy and David