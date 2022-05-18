Isolena Ungewitter

School: Pittsfield High School
Awards: Siena College Presidential Scholarship Recipient, 2022 Rotary Club of Pittsfield Service Above Self Award Recipient, UVM Book Award Recipient
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track, & Captain of the Alpine Ski Team, Treasurer of National Honors Society, Secretary of Class Council, Rotary Interact Club, & Best Buddies Program
Future plans: Lena will be attending Siena College in the fall and plans to study Marketing, Environmental Science, & Spanish.
Message from family: We are so proud of you, Lena. We cannot wait to see all of the wonderful things your future brings! Keep shining!
Parents' names: Erik and Erin Ungewitter and Paula Ranzoni