Justin Underdown

School: Pittsfield High School
Awards: John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, MCLA Book Award and Scholarship, Thomas M. Rindfuss Memorial Scholarship, Mass CPA's Emerging Scholar Award, Judy M. DiCicco Memorial Scholarship, UNICO Louis M. Shogry Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Knights of Columbus #411 David Carmel Scholarship, Jane L. & Theodore S. Ciejka Memorial Scholarship, International Association of Firefighters Local 2647 Scholarship, Jewish War Veterans Brotherhood Award
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Unified Basketball, Unified Track & Field, Latin Club, High School Summer Enrichment Academy, Volunteering in Various Aspects in My Community
Future plans: To attend Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in the fall and major in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting
Favorite quote: "Dedication sees dreams come true." — Kobe Bryant
Message from family: We are so proud of all that you have accomplished. Things may not have always been easy, but you overcame those obstacles and found success. We can not wait to see all that you achieve in the future! Your future is bright!!
Parents' names: James and Alison Underdown