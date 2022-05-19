Lauren Crocker

School: Pittsfield High School
Awards: Coaches Award Pope Francis Preparatory, William S Litty Youth Hockey award , High Honors & Honors, One of the Top 20 Scorers for Western Mass girls hockey.
Extracurriculars: Lauren has played 3 years of Varsity Hockey & 2 years of Junior Varsity and 1 year of Varsity Softball. Lauren helps with coaching and training multiple Youth Hockey programs in Western Mass in her free time.
Future plans: Lauren Will attend Rivier University in the fall. She will be studying Sports Management and playing Women’s hockey.
Favorite quote: "You Miss 100% of the shots you don’t take."
Message from family: Lauren, we are so incredibly proud of your accomplishments over the last 13 years. We are excited to see what the next 4 years will bring you. Keep up the hard work and never give up. We love you so much! — Mom, Dad, Averie, Kyle, Mimmi, Sam and Dakota.
Parents' names: Lisa and Doug Crocker