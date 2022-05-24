Lauryn Little

School: Pittsfield High School
Awards: David Moon Memorial Scholarship, Vincent Ruperto Memorial Scholarship, University of Rhode Island Presidential Scholarship, Univ. of Rhode Island Fund Grant, Federal Pell Grant
Extracurriculars: Student Class Council, Mural and Spanish Club
Future plans: Will be attending University of Rhode Island Fall 2022, Doctor of Pharmacy Program
Favorite quote: "You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated"
Message from family: So proud of you, study hard, be good and have fun! Love you so much
Parents' names: Michelle Little, Steven Little