GRADUATION 2022

Lauryn Little

School: Pittsfield High School

Awards: David Moon Memorial Scholarship, Vincent Ruperto Memorial Scholarship, University of Rhode Island Presidential Scholarship, Univ. of Rhode Island Fund Grant, Federal Pell Grant

Extracurriculars: Student Class Council, Mural and Spanish Club

Future plans: Will be attending University of Rhode Island Fall 2022, Doctor of Pharmacy Program

Favorite quote: "You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated"

Message from family: So proud of you, study hard, be good and have fun! Love you so much

Parents' names: Michelle Little, Steven Little