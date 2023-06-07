Lily Smith

School: Pittsfield High School
Awards: First female Eagle Scout of Berkshire County and the Appalachian Trail District, John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, United Educators of Pittsfield Scholarship, Francis J. Quirico Education Foundation Scholarship, St. Michael's College Book Award, Francis J. Powers Memorial Scholarship, International Association of Firefighters, Local 2647 Scholarship, Janet O'Brien Rajutte "Spirit of the Dome" Memorial Scholarship, AP Scholar Award, National Honor Society and Pittsfield High School World Language Student of the Year.
Extracurriculars: JV Soccer, JV Softball, JV Basketball and JV Cross Country, Chess Club, Dungeons and Dragons Club, and Latin Club and President of the Latin Club
Future plans: She will be attending University of Massachusetts-Amherst and majoring in Classical Studies.
Favorite quote: Fac Fortia Et Patere — I can do the hard things.
Message from family: Words are inadequate to describe our elation for this moment. You are a shining star Lily. Keep setting goals and let your integrity, kindness and honesty guide you as you navigate through this life. Regardless of your accomplishments thus far in your 18 trips around the sun; your happiness, your well-being and being a good friend matters the most. We love you and we are so very proud of the person you have become. "Fly, Eagle Fly!"
Parents' names: Robert and Erin Smith