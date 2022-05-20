<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search below to find your graduate

GRADUATION 2022

Madalyne Creamer

Madalyne Creamer
PHOTO PROVIDED

School: Pittsfield High School

Awards: Emmanuel College Dean Scholarship, Francis Quirico Foundation Scholarship, Abigail Adams Scholarship, IBEW 2324 Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Pittsfield High Softball and Basketball, National Honors Society, Class Council

Future plans: Madalyne will be attending Emmanuel College in Boston, taking Elementary Education

Message from family: Madalyne, I am so proud of the young woman that you have grown into being. You have always succeeded at everything you have set your mind to. I can only imagine an amazing future for you! I can’t wait to sit back and watch with absolute pride! I love you!

Parents' names: Michelle Kellar Creamer and Andy Creamer