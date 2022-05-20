Madalyne Creamer

School: Pittsfield High School
Awards: Emmanuel College Dean Scholarship, Francis Quirico Foundation Scholarship, Abigail Adams Scholarship, IBEW 2324 Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Pittsfield High Softball and Basketball, National Honors Society, Class Council
Future plans: Madalyne will be attending Emmanuel College in Boston, taking Elementary Education
Message from family: Madalyne, I am so proud of the young woman that you have grown into being. You have always succeeded at everything you have set your mind to. I can only imagine an amazing future for you! I can’t wait to sit back and watch with absolute pride! I love you!
Parents' names: Michelle Kellar Creamer and Andy Creamer