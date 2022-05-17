Madelyn Malumphy

School: Pittsfield High School
Awards: Clarkson University Leadership Award, DAR 2022 inductee, AP Scholar, National Honor Society, UMass Amherst Health Equity Program graduate
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track & Field, Class Council, Latin Club, Civics Club, PHS Student Equity Club
Future plans: Heading to UMass Boston to major in Nursing with focus in Global Health & Equity.
Message from family: We are so proud of everything you’ve accomplished Maddy! We can’t wait to see what the coming years bring!
Parents' names: Chris and Neelam