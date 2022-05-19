<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search below to find your graduate

GRADUATION 2022

Molly Sherman

Molly Sherman

School: Pittsfield High School

Awards: University of Rochester Frederick Douglas and Susan B Anthony Book Award

Extracurriculars: Girls Softball, Student Council President, National Honors Society — Tutoring Coordinator

Future plans: Molly will be attending The Elliot School of International Affairs at George Washington University in Washington, DC majoring in Political Science.

Message from family: A born leader, a great friend, and tremendous person. We’re so very proud of you, Molly. Hang tough and keep smiling!

Parents' names: Kevin and Tammi Sherman