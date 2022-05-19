Molly Sherman

School: Pittsfield High School
Awards: University of Rochester Frederick Douglas and Susan B Anthony Book Award
Extracurriculars: Girls Softball, Student Council President, National Honors Society — Tutoring Coordinator
Future plans: Molly will be attending The Elliot School of International Affairs at George Washington University in Washington, DC majoring in Political Science.
Message from family: A born leader, a great friend, and tremendous person. We’re so very proud of you, Molly. Hang tough and keep smiling!
Parents' names: Kevin and Tammi Sherman