Vivian Berard

School: Pittsfield High School

Awards: Chang Chavkin Scholars Award, Edward J. McKenna Award, Rural and Small Town Recognition Award, John and Abigail Adams Scholars Award, AP Scholar Award with Honor and Distinction, AP Capstone Award

Extracurriculars: Melodious Accord Young Women’s Chorus, Pittsfield High School Honors Orchestra, Berkshire Lyric Concert Choir

Future plans: Vivian will be a member of the Williams College class of 2026

Favorite quote: "Climb high, climb far, your goal the sky, your aim the star."

Message from family: Congratulations, Vivian! So proud of you! Love Mom & Dad.

Parents' names: Lisa and Kyle Berard