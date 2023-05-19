<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Aniyah Moody

School: Taconic High

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Softball, Volunteer work

Future plans: Attend Clemson University in pursuit to start Pre-Med Track.

Message from family: Aniyah, I'm so proud of you! You're the prime example of a hard working, determined student. Thank you for being a positive role model to your siblings and friends. I know you will continue to make me proud in all that your future holds. I can't wait to one day call you, my daughter, Dr. Aniyah K Moody. I love you!

Parents' names: Caitlin Banister