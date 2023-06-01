Dominic Russo

School: Taconic High
Awards: Elks scholarship
Extracurriculars: Habitat for humanity
Future plans: Working full time at Gable electric until he attendeds SLTC to be a lineman in the fall.
Favorite quote: Your time is limited so don't waste it living someone else's life.
Message from family: Sad to see you go, happy to see you succeed. We are so proud of all your hard work. Your positive outlook on life, your big heart, and dedication to get things done will get you will get you far in life! We love you all the stars.
Parents' names: Joseph and Keri Russo