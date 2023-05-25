<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Hunter Golin

PROVIDED BY JULIE GOLIN

School: Taconic High

Awards: 2022 Pittsfield Rotary “Service Above Self” Award, John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, SkillsUSA Silver Medalist in District Competition for Nurse Assisting

Extracurriculars: Tennis and Bowling

Future plans: Hunter will attend the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Honors College this fall where he will major in Nursing.

Message from family: We are so incredibly proud of all you have accomplished and cannot wait to see what the future holds in store!

Parents' names: Tom & Julie Golin