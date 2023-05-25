Hunter Golin

School: Taconic High
Awards: 2022 Pittsfield Rotary “Service Above Self” Award, John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, SkillsUSA Silver Medalist in District Competition for Nurse Assisting
Extracurriculars: Tennis and Bowling
Future plans: Hunter will attend the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Honors College this fall where he will major in Nursing.
Message from family: We are so incredibly proud of all you have accomplished and cannot wait to see what the future holds in store!
Parents' names: Tom & Julie Golin