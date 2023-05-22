Italytzia Ruiz Santana

School: Taconic High
Awards: High honors, AP Courses, Girls Inc. Scholarship for Berkshire Community College, Husky Applied Technology Scholarship for BCC, Student of Year for CTE in ISSN at Taconic
Extracurriculars: Lights director for Shakespeare plays; acted one of the main roles in "RIOT."
Future plans: An associates degree in engineering at Berkshire Community College; join the Navy; A bachelor's degree in film production; become a nuclear engineer for the Navy; P.h.D. in quantum physics.
Favorite quote: "The thing about smart people is that they seem like crazy people to dumb people." — Stephen Hawking
Message from family: As the oldest of 9 and graduating a year early, we have no doubt you will pursue all of your dreams and goals. Love always, Mami, Papi, Yoli, Rome, Nyza, Naiya, Nero, Relyio, Lizyi, & Maira.
Parents' names: Amanda Santana-Ruiz & Jose B. Ruiz Jr.