Maddy Gage

School: Taconic High
Extracurriculars: Berkshire Dance Theater, Track & Field, Shakespeare and Company, Berkshire Humane Society Volunteer
Future plans: University of Massachusetts Amherst, Elaine Marieb College of Nursing
Favorite quote: "Fearless is not the absence of fear. Fearless is living in spite of the things that scare you". — T. Swift
Message from family: So proud of you! Be fearless, be kind and, most importantly, be yourself! All our love, Mom & Dad.
Parents' names: Paul and Tammy Gage