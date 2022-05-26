<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
GRADUATIONS 2022

Maddy Gage

PHOTO PROVIDED

School: Taconic High

Extracurriculars: Berkshire Dance Theater, Track & Field, Shakespeare and Company, Berkshire Humane Society Volunteer

Future plans: University of Massachusetts Amherst, Elaine Marieb College of Nursing

Favorite quote: "Fearless is not the absence of fear. Fearless is living in spite of the things that scare you". — T. Swift

Message from family: So proud of you! Be fearless, be kind and, most importantly, be yourself! All our love, Mom & Dad.

Parents' names: Paul and Tammy Gage