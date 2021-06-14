School: Taconic High School
Awards: Class rank 7th, GPA 101.4, National Honors Society, AP Scholar, Francis J. Quirico Scholarship, Liann Bordeau-Buck Scholarship, Pittsfield Fire Department Local 2647 scholarship, Massachusetts Elks Scholarship, Richard Edgar Molari Jr Memorial Scholarship, Elks Pittsfield Lodge 272 Scholarship, Donald J. Gleason Memorial Scholarship
Extra Curriculars: 4 years Varsity Baseball, Link Crew, NHS
Future plans: Attending East Tennessee State University in the fall to study Radiological Science
Message from Family: Nicky we are so proud of you! You have worked so hard these past four years and deserve every accolade you have received. Your future is bright and we know you will do great things at ETSU!
Parents' names: Nicholas and Jennifer Harrington.