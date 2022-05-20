Aryianna Garceau

School: Wahconah Regional
Awards: Multiple time MA state champion gymnast, WRHS Track And Field Outstanding Athlete 2021, High Honors student, John and Abigail Adams Scholarship recipient, UMB Dean's scholarship recipient
Extracurriculars: USA Gymnastics Gymnast competing for Gymfest Gymnastics for 10 years. Track and Field athlete/Captain competing in the Pentathlon in addition to 100m dash and 4x100 relay while still training/competing gymnastics. Gymnastics instructor since fall of 2017. Cashier and barista at local stores since August of 2021. Member of Wahconah's TRIBE spirit committee. 4 year volunteer for 12th Man Football booster serving pizza to the Warriors after every football away game.
Future plans: Aryianna is committed to UMass Boston for the fall of 2022 where she will pursue a degree in Criminology/Criminal Justice before continuing on to Law school. She has also committed to the track and field team there.
Message from family: Aryianna, you are truly a beacon of inspiration to others. Your determination, strength and unwavering loyalty are amazing. We truly cannot wait to watch you conquer all of your dreams
Parents' names: Mike and Amanda Feeley