Jayden Speth

School: Wahconah Regional
Awards: Harry A. Walton & Todd W. Walton memorial scholarship, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation Zenas Crane Fund Scholarship, Monday Morning Quarterback Club Scholarship, Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Conrad Bernier Memorial Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Member of Best Buddies, football, track
Future plans: Jayden plans on attending Springfield College in the fall to study Athletic Training
Favorite quote: “Tough times don’t last…tough people do”
Message from family: Jayden, you continue to amaze us all everyday. Your heart is so big and your kindness towards everyone you meet is admirable. Keep reaching for the stars! Congratulations on your graduation and on being accepted to all 7 schools you applied to!! We are all so proud of you. “I love you all the numbers”
Parents' names: Meghan Bruno and Mark Speth