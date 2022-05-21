<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
GRADUATION 2022

Madeline Riechers

School: Wahconah Regional

Awards: National Honor Society

Extracurriculars: President of school chapter of the National Honor Society; member of the new Wahconah Building Committee; student representative on the CBRSD School Committee; competed in Track & Field, Nordic Ski, Volleyball, and Softball; member of No Place for Hate and Green Umbrella Clubs.

Future plans: Studying physics and astronomy at the University of New Hampshire

Message from family: You have accomplished so much and are just getting started! The next chapter in this adventure is yours to write. We hope you enjoy and make the most of it! We love you so much.

Parents' names: Matt and Kelly