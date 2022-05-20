Makenzi Taylor

School: Wahconah Regional
Awards: Numerous championships throughout Horse showing. High Honors, Renaissance award for Mock Trial. Renaissance award for English Achievement.
Extracurriculars: 4 plus years competing member of the United States Equestrian Federation, the United States Hunter Jumper Association, the United States Equestrian Interscholastic Athletic program, the Western New England Professional Horseman Association and 2 years of the Athletic Equestrian League. 3 years of basketball.
Future plans: Attending University of Kentucky in August pursuing a career in Nursing.
Message from family: Your entire family is proud of you and all your accomplishments. You have strived so hard, and your hard work has paid off. Wishing you the very best in Kentucky. We love you so much.
Parents' names: Jennifer Payson-Taylor, Eric Taylor