GRADUATION 2022

Nicolas Salinetti

PROVIDED BY BETSY AND MICHAEL SALINETTI

School: Wahconah Regional

Awards: University of Hartford Regents' Scholarship, Berkshire County Senior Golf Awards Scholarship

Extra Curriculars: Golf, Bowling, Robotics Club, Video Club, National Honors Society

Future plans: Incoming freshman for fall 2022 to University of Hartford for Computer Engineering

Favorite quote: "Wouldn't the world be better if we took nonsense more seriously?" - Marvin Yagoda

Message from Family: Always your biggest fans!

Parents' names: Betsy Salinetti, Michael Salinetti