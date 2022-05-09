Nicolas Salinetti

School: Wahconah Regional
Awards: University of Hartford Regents' Scholarship, Berkshire County Senior Golf Awards Scholarship
Extra Curriculars: Golf, Bowling, Robotics Club, Video Club, National Honors Society
Future plans: Incoming freshman for fall 2022 to University of Hartford for Computer Engineering
Favorite quote: "Wouldn't the world be better if we took nonsense more seriously?" - Marvin Yagoda
Message from Family: Always your biggest fans!
Parents' names: Betsy Salinetti, Michael Salinetti