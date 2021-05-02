Wahconah and Mount Greylock engaged in full-contact battle Sunday night for the Berkshire North crown. The Warriors, behind goals by Sadie Anderson and Hannah Bowlby, completed the season sweep of the Mounties 2-0 to retain their county supremacy. Coach Meg Smith’s squad, replete with 14 seniors, formed an impenetrable wall around goalkeeper Eva Eberwein and canceled out any and every Greylock attack with physicality and teamwork.
“This year was supposed to be special for us, and getting this, it’s the best we can get. It’s like our Western Mass.,” said senior defender Julia Trager.
Anderson scored on an inside feed from Noelle Furlong in the 28th minute for the opener. Not three minutes later, Bowlby hammered home a rebound off a brilliant sliding save by Greylock senior goalie Delaney Babcock for the 2-0 lead.
Coach Tom Ostheimer and his own nine-senior squad were forced to play catchup from there.
