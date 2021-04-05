Jane Skavlem of Mount Greylock and Maria Gamberoni of Wahconah battle for possession Monday night. A pair of first-half goals led to a dramatic finish at Berkshire Community College. Unbeaten heavyweights Mount Greylock and Wahconah met for a late match, and it was the Warriors leaving Pittsfield with their unblemished record in tact. Wahconah scored in the final two minutes to snap the deadlock when Hannah Bowlby finished off an Olivia Gamberoni cross for the 2-1 win. Complete game coverage is online at BerkshireEagle.com/sports.