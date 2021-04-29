The Wahconah volleyball team got strong outings from Kaylee O'Bryan, Kassidy Krejmas and McKenzie LaBier to survive a five-set thriller against visiting Lee on Thursday night. The Warriors won 25-21, 15-25, 25-13, 19-25 and 15-13 to secure their spot in the Berkshire North championship game on Saturday. They play the winner of tonight's Mount Greylock-Lenox match. Lenox defeated PHS 26-24, 24-26, 25-17 and 25-17 on Thursday, getting 22 digs and nine kills from Ella Smith and 35 assists from Maddy Barenski. Coverage of both matches is available at BerkshireEagle.com/sports.
